Nitro

ORION LIVE CLUB
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

nitro 20 dicembre

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Lineup

Nitro

Venue

ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

