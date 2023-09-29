Top track

MC G15, MC Livinho & DJ ZS SANTOS - Ela Vem (Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Met Gala

Flamingo Room
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
Selling fast
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MC G15, MC Livinho & DJ ZS SANTOS - Ela Vem (Remix)
Got a code?

About

Uma noite inesquecível está por vir. O grande lançamento de MET GALA acontecerá nessa sexta, dia 29 de julho. Uma noite 100% inspirada nas premiações do Oscar, com um line up espetacular, contando com RAFFA LOREN; LUCCA SAVI; O'Filho.

This is an 18+ event Read more

Presented by BAILE RIO.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Flamingo Room

4900 Powerline Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.