Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
London
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse have spent years making thoughtful and unpredictable art, whether musically as Joan of Arc or Spa Moans, or under their given names as writers and visual artists. By mixing live instrumentation with samples so manipulated it’s Read more

Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

Lineup

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB

Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

