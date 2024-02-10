Top track

Junior Brother - Hungover at Mass

Junior Brother

The Smokehouse
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brighten The Corners Presents alt-folk singer-songwriter Junior Brother at The Smokehouse on Saturday 10th February 2024.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Brighten The Corners.

Lineup

Junior Brother

Venue

The Smokehouse

International House, 6 South St, Ipswich IP1 3NU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
70 capacity

