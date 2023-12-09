Top track

Feign

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jarhead Fertilizer, Phobilic, Crownovhornz

miniBar
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Four-piece metal/grindcore band from Ocean City, Maryland. The first two releases were primarily grindcore/thrashcore/powerviolence infused with elements of death metal. After a six-year wait, the band’s 2021 release Product of My Environment marked a dras Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Jarhead Fertilizer

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

