The Big Brassy Xmas Party

XOYO
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Oh come all ye faithful!

This Christmas we present: The Big Brassy Xmas Party.

A good old fashioned xmas knees up, with a Brassy twist...

All your favourite Christmas classics, played live by 10 piece brass band, the Old Dirty Brasstards!

Presented by Re:imagine & The Columbo Group.

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

