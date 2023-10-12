DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AYANNA HEAVEN
Ayanna Heaven is a DJ, radio, and event producer living in Brooklyn, NY. She spent her childhood in her native St. Mary, Jamaica in the golden age of Jamaican dancehall of the 1990s, followed by ten years in Atlanta, Georgia at the apex of S
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.