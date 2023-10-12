Top track

Destiny

Good Ting with Ayanna Heaven + Snips + Jonnygo Figure + Gvijin

Public Records
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
$20.60

About

AYANNA HEAVEN

Ayanna Heaven is a DJ, radio, and event producer living in Brooklyn, NY. She spent her childhood in her native St. Mary, Jamaica in the golden age of Jamaican dancehall of the 1990s, followed by ten years in Atlanta, Georgia at the apex of S Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

1
Ayanna Heaven, DJ Snips, JonnyGo Figure and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

