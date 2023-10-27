Top track

Haunted House Party: Moreish Idols + Friends

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SPOOKY SEASON INCOMING!

COME JOIN US AT THE OLD BLUE LAST FOR A NIGHT OF FREAKY FUN ACROSS 3 FLOORS WITH LIVE MUSIC FROM MOREISH IDOLS / DYSTOPIA / THE EARLY MORNINGS / RATS-TAILS / STARTER CAR + PLUS DJS ALL NIGHT

AFTERPARTY TBA...

COSTUMES ENCOURAGED Read more

Presented by The Old Blue Last LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Rats-Tails, The Early Mornings, Dystopia and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

