DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SPOOKY SEASON INCOMING!
COME JOIN US AT THE OLD BLUE LAST FOR A NIGHT OF FREAKY FUN ACROSS 3 FLOORS WITH LIVE MUSIC FROM MOREISH IDOLS / DYSTOPIA / THE EARLY MORNINGS / RATS-TAILS / STARTER CAR + PLUS DJS ALL NIGHT
AFTERPARTY TBA...
COSTUMES ENCOURAGED
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.