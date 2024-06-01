Top track

BRUJERIA

The Underworld
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Having just released their lethal new studio album Esto Es Brujeria, Mexican death grind legends BRUJERIA are pleased to announce that they will bring their murderous rampage to our shores next year. The band have announced their 'Esto Es Brujeria - UK & I Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Borstal, Brujeria

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

