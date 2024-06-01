DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Having just released their lethal new studio album Esto Es Brujeria, Mexican death grind legends BRUJERIA are pleased to announce that they will bring their murderous rampage to our shores next year. The band have announced their 'Esto Es Brujeria - UK & I
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs