DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Electronixx

El Sol
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sesión electrónica de baile, divertida e ideada por tres agitadores de la escena madrileña Fer Xplosion, Dhermida y Tucu (Tucu).

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

Tucu Tucu, Dhermida, Fer Xplosion

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.