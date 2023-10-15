DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mai lachetti and Friends

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sun, 15 Oct, 10:00 pm
About

Golden Record NYC is back at Jolene's Sound Room with Miami based DJ and producer Mai Iachetti.

Joining Mai are local favorites Gui Machado, Kiyoshi, David Berrie, and Richard O’Brien

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Kiyoshi, Richard O’Brien

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

