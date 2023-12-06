DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Basura Auditiva + Efecto Popper

Siroco
Wed, 6 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
About

"El 6 de diciembre presentamos nuestro nuevo álbum "El Quinto Evangelio" en la Sala Siroco, en Madrid. Éste, será un concierto lleno de caos, pogos y punk. Os esperamos el primer miércoles de diciembre para presenciar EL concierto."

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Basura Auditiva

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

