The Away Days - Dear Blender

The Away Days + Terrace In Trance + Cymbaline

Supersonic
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Tame Impala, Slowdive & Jonathan Bree

THE AWAY DAYS
(Dream pop - Istanbul, TUR)
TERRACE IN TRANCE
(Post punk - Paris, FR)
CYMBALINE
(Indie pop - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un C...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Cymbaline, The Away Days

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

