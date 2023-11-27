Top track

The Away Days - Dear Blender

Cymbaline + Terrace In Trance

Supersonic
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Tame Impala, Slowdive & Jonathan Bree

**Suite à un problème de passeport, The Away Days est dans l'obligation d'annuler son concert au Supersonic le 27 novembre
**
TERRACE IN TRANCE
(Post punk - Paris, FR)
CYMBAL...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Cymbaline

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

