Top track

I'm Starting To Think You Don't Even Want To Go To Space

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Play for Inclusion: a charity live music night

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I'm Starting To Think You Don't Even Want To Go To Space
Got a code?

About

Learning Disability Network, London presents an evening of indie, alternative and acoustic music, in support of people with learning disabilities and autism.

The event will feature four brilliant acts: wry and upbeat indie-pop from Fightmilk, acoustic*** Read more

Learning Disability Network, London

Lineup

1
Fightmilk, Natalie Lindi, Coming Up Roses and 1 more

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.