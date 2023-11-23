Top track

Sly Johnson & more | Paris Soul Fest (Day 1)

La Place
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Du 23 au 24 novembre 2023, La Place et la chanteuse américaine China Moses présentent la première du « Paris Soul Fest » entièrement dédié à la musique et la culture Soul.

JEUDI 23 NOVEMBRE

Talk “L’excellence de la Soul” avec Belkacem Meziane et JP Mano...

Présenté par La Place.

Lineup

Sly Johnson

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

