DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Du 23 novembre au 24 novembre 2023, La Place et la chanteuse américaine China Moses présentent la première du « Paris Soul Fest » entièrement dédié à la musique et la culture Soul.
La Soul musique est universelle, elle fédère au travers des époques et des
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.