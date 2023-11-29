Top track

Nicki Wells - 10,000 Miles

Nicki Wells

St Matthias Church
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Singer, songwriter and composer Nicki Wells followed her 1st class honours degree in Music touring as a featured vocalist in Nitin Sawhney’s band. She has performed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues from London’s Royal Albert Hall and Sydney O Read more

Presented by DMP.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Nicki Wells

Venue

St Matthias Church

Wordsworth Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8DD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

