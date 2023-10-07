Top track

Joy Wellboy - Dreams Stay Dreams - Patrice Baumel Remix

Patrice Bäumel on Fayer

Marina Beach Club Valencia
Sat, 7 Oct, 5:30 pm
DJValencia
Event information

Fayer estrena temporada en Valencia el próximo sábado 7 de octubre con Patrice Bäumel como artista invitado en Marina Beach Club.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Fayer Music.
Lineup

Patrice Bäumel

Venue

Marina Beach Club Valencia

Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

