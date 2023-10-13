Top track

Solid Gold

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spotlight Sessions

The Victoria
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Solid Gold
Got a code?

About

We're preparing for Halloween with a deliciously-spooky lineup! Get ready for Ex-Giant, Chicken Picnic, Big Camo and a surprise guest at The Victoria, Dalston. As always, come dance.

Spotlight Sessions is dedicated to the curious and passionate, we captur Read more

Presented by Spotlight Ltd.

Lineup

Big Camo, Chicken Picnic, Ex-Giant

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.