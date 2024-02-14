Top track

Güliz Ayla

Los Globos
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$49.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Olmazsan Olmaz
About

Hailing from Turkey, Guliz Ayla is a prodigious talent known for her hits, enchanting voice, and captivating stage presence. She has left an indelible mark on the Turkish music scene, blending traditional elements with contemporary sounds. Guliz Ayla's sou Read more

Presented by Atlas Audio and Video Productions.

Lineup

Güliz Ayla

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

