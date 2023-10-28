Top track

Garçon sauvage XXL - Happy Monsters

Transbordeur
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
From €30.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pour cette édition d’Halloween ! Bienvenue à tout.es à l'événement le plus monstrueusement joyeux de l'année : "Happy Monster" !

Chers ami.es, créatures de tous horizons, préparez-vous à entrer dans un univers fantastique où la peur est beauté, où les mon

Présenté par Plus Belle La Nuit en accord avec le Transbordeur.

Lineup

2
Deepneue, Madmoizel, FKA.M4A and 2 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France

Doors open11:30 pm

