Top track

PYTKO - Flowers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ransom Note + Hot Concept Showcase: Pytko + More

The Social
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PYTKO - Flowers
Got a code?

About

We have a very special edition of the residency this month as we team up with Hot Concept Records for a London label and friends showcase. We will be joined by an array of guests as we invite Pytko, Teplice, Yr Lovely Dead Moon and label boss John Loveless Read more

Presented by The Social.

Lineup

Yr Lovely Dead Moon, PYTKO

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.