DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MEZCLA | Reggaeton Mashup Night

Republic Latin Fusion
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MEZCLA | Reggaeton Mash-up Night

Come and enjoy a night of perreo intenso, catering to the best modern reggaeton and top tracks from the artist mashed on the flyer can you guess??

Free w/ RSVP (Limited Quantities)

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

Republic Latin Fusion

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.