Tucson Opry: Holiday Edition!

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday December 9th

Doors 6pm, Show 6:30pm

$20 Advance, $25 Day of Show

Join us on the Plaza for a holiday edition of the Tucson Opry! This Opry-style variety show hosted by Chris Brashear features the zany Robbie Fulks, Mamma Coal & Alvin Blaine, Mar Read more

Hotel Congress + Rhythm & Roots

Lineup

Robbie Fulks

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

