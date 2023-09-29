DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OMM

Slate NY
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us at Slate NYC, a two-floor nightclub with a headline performance from OMM!

Don't wait to purchase a ticket as this event will sell out in advance!

The top floor is an EDM-style nigthclub with top-tier smoke and light production. Take a slide down Read more

Presented by Rose Gold Entertainment.

OMM

Slate NY

54 W 21st St, New York, NY 10010, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

