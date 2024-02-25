Top track

Five Feet Tall

Lady Blackbird

Longboat Hall
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 36.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lady Blackbird at Longboat Hall

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Lady Blackbird

Venue

Longboat Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

