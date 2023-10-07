DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LICK Birmingham

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJBirmingham
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are finally back in Birmingham and you’re in for a treat at new venue The factory at XOYO 😍

DJ’s:

Miller black

+44PB

Charley Valentine

Cerro

STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.

18+ must bring ID

No refunds unless event is cancelled.

Last Entry time: 1am Read more

Presented by LICK Events.

Lineup

1
DJ Cerro, Charley Valentine, +44 PB and 1 more

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.