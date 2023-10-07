DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are finally back in Birmingham and you’re in for a treat at new venue The factory at XOYO 😍
DJ’s:
Miller black
+44PB
Charley Valentine
Cerro
STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.
18+ must bring ID
No refunds unless event is cancelled.
Last Entry time: 1am
