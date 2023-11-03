Top track

Pere Ubu - Non-Alignment Pact

Improved Sequence Preview: Pere Ubu + Lazy Giants

Cinema Perla
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Improved Sequence presenta il suo primo festival Improved Sequence I.

Preview con le leggende di Cleveland, David Thomas ed i suoi Pere Ubu (unica data Italiana). In apertura direttamente da San Francisco i Lazy Giants aka la nuova formazione dei Toiling Read more

Presentato da Improved Sequence snc.
Lineup

Pere Ubu, Toiling Midgets

Venue

Cinema Perla

Via S. Donato, 38, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

