DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skip Heller's Hollywood Film Noirchestra

The Century Room
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($20-$35 | 7pm & 9pm sets) Los Angeles guitarist Skip Heller and his ensemble pay tribute to the marriage of crime and jazz, featuring classic film noir scores by Mancini, Barry, Mandel and more! Bandleader/composer Heller has long enjoyed a diverse career...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.