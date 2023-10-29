DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Hurlements d'Léo : 25 ans

Blonde Venus
Sun, 29 Oct, 3:00 pm
€10
Samedi 14 mars 2020 - Jour de concert au Rocher de Palmer (Cenon 33), date à la maison d'ouverture de tournée. Le groupe sillonne Bordeaux et ses boulevards, « à l'ancienne », collant les dernières affiches, comme pour conjurer le sort jusqu'à l'allocution Read more

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open3:00 pm

