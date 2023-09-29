DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dipzy + friends

Continental Room
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJFullerton
$10.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HOUSE ME UP x TRUE PRESENTS

DIPZY + Friends

2 Rooms featuring:

- Robin Goodz B2B Clozzure

- Dipzy

- Ravbit Casanova B2B Hobgoblin

- Bumparoo B2B JP

- Tristand Chantz

- Dye Lon B2B DJ Gh0st

- Dano B2b Conway

Limited Free RSVP before 10:00 P

Presented by House Me Up x True Ent.

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

