Kristy Lee

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26

Kristy Lee - Wanna Know Love
About

Kristy Lee live at Eddie's Attic!

Kristy Lee’s penetrating voice and intense, soulful lyrics touch people down deep – in the places where only the best music can reach. Just like the Alabama backroads she grew up on, her sultry voice wraps around your sen Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Kristy Lee

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

