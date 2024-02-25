Top track

T. Rex - Debora

T-Rex - The Music of Marc and Mickey

229
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

T-REX

The music of Marc Bolan & Mickey Finn

Featuring the all star band created by Mickey Finn with original drummer Paul Fenton

Performing an explosion of 70s Glam rock hits

Celebrating 25years of international shows

Metal Guru. Ride a White Swan.

Presented by 229.

Lineup

T. Rex

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

