Nights of Mystique - Saturday Entry

The 1896
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $56.65

About

Located in the infamous 1896 warehouse, this night promises an unforgettable Halloweekend rave and experience.

The space will be filled with mesmerizing fire-breathers, jaw-dropping aerialists, and a stacked lineup of performers all under the roof of one Read more

Presented by Fox Collective.
Lineup

Tiffany Day, DJ_Dave

Venue

The 1896

592 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

