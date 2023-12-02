Top track

Just Say Something

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Martha Tilston + Nathan Ball

The Jago
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Just Say Something
Got a code?

About

With a pure silken voice and lyrics that inspire and captivate, Martha Tilston brings her critically acclaimed folk trio to the Jago.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Nathan Ball, Martha Tilston

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs