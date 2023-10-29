DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Restless Spirit, Tombs, Blame God + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday, October 29th

Restless Spirit

Tombs

Blame God

Flowers for Burial

Funeral Dancer

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

16+

6PM

$12 ADV

$15 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Restless Spirit, Tombs, Blame God and 1 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.