Natty - Bedroom Eyes

Natty

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

San Francisco-born, London-raised artist Natty is a treasured icon of the alternative global music scene. Since exploding onto the scene in 2008 with his debut album ‘Man Like I’, Natty and his band the Rebelship has been busy spreading his musical message...

Presented by Kings Place.
Lineup

Natty

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

