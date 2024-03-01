Top track

Paul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gilla Band

Sidney & Matilda
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paul
Got a code?

About

Strange Days presents Gilla Band live in Sheffield

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Strange Days.

Lineup

Gilla Band

Venue

Sidney & Matilda

Rivelin Works, Rear of 46, Sidney St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4RH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.