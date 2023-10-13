Top track

Anthony Linell - Illusion Self

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

anafase with Anthony Linell

Kindergarten
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anthony Linell - Illusion Self
Got a code?

About

Stepping forward, we are delighted to introduce you the next guest of season anthony linell, co-founder of the Stockholm’s Northern Electronics label. Purposively ricocheting between the techno world and experimental electronic music, Linell forges a disti Read more

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Anthony Linell

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.