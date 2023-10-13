DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Latin Love Affair: DJibouti (NYC) + More

The Ton of Brix
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Latin Love Affair:

Latin Love Affair:

Catch DJibouti (NYC) and Alessandro Miranda (London), two native Latins that found house in their respective new cities coming together to bring a symbiosis of grooves. DJibouti fresh off tour bringing his edits and bouncy baselines bac

Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Lineup

Djibouti, Alessandro Miranda

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

