DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CASA NOSTRA
Hombre Collettivo
Spettacolo rivolto a un pubblico 12+ e adulti
23 settembre 2021: la sentenza della Corte d'Assise di Palermo sul processo Stato-Mafia riporta alla superficie della nostra memoria affastellata di immagini un pezzo di passato
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.