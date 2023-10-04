DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us in Studio71 at Grandmaster Recorders for this weeks installment of GMR Live!
Wayne Vaughn Presents: 3 GENERATIONS OF GROOVE
Doors 730pm
Show 9pm
Grandmaster Recorders History:
CALIFORNIAN MUSICIAN ALAN DICKSON PURCHASED THE OLD BIJOU SILENT MO
