Alumni present: Breezy and Saly Krimmel

Funkhaus
Wed, 4 Oct, 6:00 pm
TalkBerlin
The journey from student to audio professional.

Join Catalyst alumni, Breezy and Saly Krimmel (SMK Productions), for a conversation on the challenges and rewards of transitioning from being a student to working professionally as a performing artist and st Read more

Presented by Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts & Technology.

Breezy, SMK

Funkhaus

Nalepastraße 18, 12459 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

