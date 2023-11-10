DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JW-Jones | 2020 Best North American Blues Guitarist

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday, November 10th

Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm

$15 Advance, $20 Day of Show

--JW-Jones-- Billboard Top 10 Blues Artist, 2020 IBC Winner, and JUNO Nominee, Canadian singer/guitarist JW-Jones is known for his high-energy shows!

AZ Blues & Hotel Congress

Lineup

JW-Jones

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

