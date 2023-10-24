DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Windbreaker Comedy hosted by Emily & Clare

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
Windbreaker Comedy hosted by Emily Panic & Clare O'kane

featuring:

Bonnie McFarlane
River L. Ramirez
Ike Ufomadu
Joey Dardano
Carmen Lagala

Tickets are $10

The first 45 payers can receive a complimentary cocktail featuring one of Patron, Grey G Read more

Presented by PIANOS.

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

