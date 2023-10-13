DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ON MUVAS “FANDAY & Friends Official After Party”

Songbyrd
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us at Songbyrd DC for the official after party of “FANDAY & Friends”, presented by ON MUVAS.

Featuring DJ sets by :

DJ Pressure

Tumm Tumm

Bast

DJ Bri Mafia

Hosted by Ooze Gang

ON MUVAS is a platform dedicated to providing the homegrown sounds o Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

