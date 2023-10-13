DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at Songbyrd DC for the official after party of “FANDAY & Friends”, presented by ON MUVAS.
Featuring DJ sets by :
DJ Pressure
Tumm Tumm
Bast
DJ Bri Mafia
Hosted by Ooze Gang
ON MUVAS is a platform dedicated to providing the homegrown sounds o
