DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giorgio Canali - Pericolo Giallo

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Giorgio Canali presenta Pericolo Giallo al MONK

A distanza di tre anni dall’ultimo capitolo discografico “Venti”, Canali torna con un brano dal sound ruvido e coinvolgente capace di mettere in risalto tutte le qualità della sua scrittura.

“C’era ancora i Read more

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Giorgio Canali

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.