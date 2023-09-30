DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GO2Green | Milan

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Sat, 30 Sept, 5:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L'accesso ai talk è libero e non necessita prenotazione.

L'accesso al karaoke sarà su prenotazione Dice in ordine d'arrivo fino a raggiungimento capienza.

Talk, standup, quiz e karaoke per vincere premi speciali (tipo una spesa di prodotti locali e... im Read more

Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.