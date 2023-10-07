DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us next Saturday for a sunset boogie at the hottest venue in town - La Terrrazza. This time, we will be joined by Truly Madly straight from the UK, as well as local legends Boix, Sergi and Demofather.
See you on the dancefloor x
This is an 18+ event
